Israel hands over 15 bodies of Palestinians to Gaza: health authorities

GAZA, Oct. 19– Israel handed over 15 bodies of Palestinians to Gaza on Sunday through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), bringing the total number of bodies returned to 150, according to the Gaza-based health authorities.

The authorities confirmed in a press statement that its medical teams are continuing to process the bodies in accordance with approved medical procedures and protocols, in preparation for examination, documentation, and handover to families.

A ceasefire, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and the United States, went into effect on Oct. 10.

Its first phase includes the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hamas has released 20 living Israeli hostages and 13 of the 28 bodies.

Israel released 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life or long sentences, in addition to 1,718 prisoners from Gaza arrested since Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua)

