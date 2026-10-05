Singapore’s digital economy grows to 112 bln USD in 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5 — Singapore’s digital economy grew to 144.1 billion Singapore dollars (about 112.49 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, accounting for 19.3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, up from 18.8 percent in 2024, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said on Monday.

Non-information and communications (non-I&C) sectors remained the dominant growth driver, contributing more than two-thirds of Singapore’s digital economy, the authority said in its Singapore Digital Economy Report 2026.

Nominal value-added from digitalization in non-I&C sectors rose 3.6 percent year-on-year to 97 billion Singapore dollars in 2025, while the information and communications sector grew 6.1 percent to 47.1 billion Singapore dollars.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises increased to 23.4 percent from 14.5 percent, while adoption among large local enterprises rose to 70.4 percent from 62.5 percent.

AI use among workers also accelerated, with 86 percent of workers using AI at work in 2026, up from 78 percent in 2025.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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