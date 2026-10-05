Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Singapore’s digital economy grows to 112 bln USD in 2025
Singapore’s digital economy grows to 112 bln USD in 2025
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalTechnology

Singapore’s digital economy grows to 112 bln USD in 2025

October 5, 2026

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5 — Singapore’s digital economy grew to 144.1 billion Singapore dollars (about 112.49 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, accounting for 19.3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, up from 18.8 percent in 2024, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said on Monday.

Non-information and communications (non-I&C) sectors remained the dominant growth driver, contributing more than two-thirds of Singapore’s digital economy, the authority said in its Singapore Digital Economy Report 2026.

Nominal value-added from digitalization in non-I&C sectors rose 3.6 percent year-on-year to 97 billion Singapore dollars in 2025, while the information and communications sector grew 6.1 percent to 47.1 billion Singapore dollars.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises increased to 23.4 percent from 14.5 percent, while adoption among large local enterprises rose to 70.4 percent from 62.5 percent.

AI use among workers also accelerated, with 86 percent of workers using AI at work in 2026, up from 78 percent in 2025.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 80
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

At least 40 killed by Israeli army in...

September 9, 2025

Information Ministry cautions against fake news

January 22, 2019

Somali army retakes Sumadaale area from al-Shabaab militants

July 28, 2026

Russia says NATO creating new barriers to global...

November 7, 2025

Uganda arrests suspected members of int’l drug cartel...

May 6, 2026

IRGC says smashed U.S.-Israeli-linked “terror” team in SE...

September 5, 2026

China rolls out shopping campaign to boost Spring...

February 2, 2026

Chinese Modernization: New Opportunities for the World

April 21, 2023

China’s white paper calls for joint efforts to...

June 22, 2026

AU summit maps out key priorities for Africa’s...

February 16, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.