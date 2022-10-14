Zambian president calls for strengthened business ties with Namibia

LUSAKA, Oct. 14 — Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday called on the business community to engage in business partnerships with their Namibian counterparts for improved business ties.

The Zambian president said businesses of the two countries should find common frameworks in which to network and engage in localized partnerships that will stimulate the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In remarks delivered during the Zambia-Namibia Business Forum held on to the sidelines of the 2022 Swakopmund International Trade Expo in Namibia, the Zambian president expressed gratitude over private sector initiatives that foster strong economic and bilateral ties.

“We also encouraged them to form regional collaborative business partnerships to enable them effectively compete with major international corporations,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

According to him, Zambia and Namibia were blessed with abundant natural resources as well as a history of peace, security, and stability. On Wednesday, the Zambian president gave a keynote address at the expo where he also called on the two countries to streamline and reduce unnecessary bureaucracy on matters of trade and investment. (Xinhua)