Trending Now
Home National Zambian president calls for strengthened business ties with Namibia
Zambian president calls for strengthened business ties with Namibia
National

Zambian president calls for strengthened business ties with Namibia

October 14, 2022

LUSAKA, Oct. 14 — Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday called on the business community to engage in business partnerships with their Namibian counterparts for improved business ties.
The Zambian president said businesses of the two countries should find common frameworks in which to network and engage in localized partnerships that will stimulate the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.
In remarks delivered during the Zambia-Namibia Business Forum held on to the sidelines of the 2022 Swakopmund International Trade Expo in Namibia, the Zambian president expressed gratitude over private sector initiatives that foster strong economic and bilateral ties.
“We also encouraged them to form regional collaborative business partnerships to enable them effectively compete with major international corporations,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.
According to him, Zambia and Namibia were blessed with abundant natural resources as well as a history of peace, security, and stability. On Wednesday, the Zambian president gave a keynote address at the expo where he also called on the two countries to streamline and reduce unnecessary bureaucracy on matters of trade and investment.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 42
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Massive fire in Delhi hotel claims 17 lives

February 12, 2019

Real Madrid to Play Host to Atletico as...

December 9, 2021

Angry Drogba resigned From Ivory Coast AFI vice...

August 10, 2021

The current civil unrest environment and its impact...

May 27, 2022

Libyan army commander “in good health” after medical...

April 27, 2018

Women and girls should be heard – Odede

December 11, 2018

United beat UNAM

July 7, 2018

Swallows Football Academy lauds season accomplishments

June 29, 2018

Beijing to close 500 manufacturing companies this year

January 24, 2018

Pilot killed as leftist rebels fire at spray...

March 19, 2018