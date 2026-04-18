Trending Now
Home war Palestinian killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank
Palestinian killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank
war

Palestinian killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

April 18, 2026

RAMALLAH, April 18  — A young Palestinian man was killed Saturday by Israeli army fire in Khirbet Salama, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron in the West Bank, according to official Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs said in a brief press statement that Mohammed Suwaiti, 25, was killed by Israeli army fire west of Dura, near Hebron, and that his body was being held by the Israeli authorities.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces shot Suwaiti, claiming he was attempting to approach the settlement of Negohot, built on Palestinian land southwest of Hebron. There has been no official Israeli comment on the incident.

The West Bank has witnessed escalating tensions in recent months. According to Palestinian statistics, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, most of them during raids by or clashes with the Israeli army. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 39
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Over 70 terrorists killed as Pakistan airstrikes Afghan...

October 18, 2025

Over 350 vessels awaiting Iran’s permit for passage...

March 27, 2026

Sudan accuses paramilitary forces of mosque bombing in...

September 20, 2025

Iran to continue war with U.S. until reparations...

March 24, 2026

Pakistan arrests 4-member cell behind Islamabad judicial complex...

November 14, 2025

Israeli army says struck militants approaching “Yellow Line”...

April 18, 2026

Rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel, one intercepted:...

March 2, 2026

S. Korean families sue to delist forced conscripts...

December 24, 2025

Iran fires missiles at U.S.-British base in Indian...

March 21, 2026

Road accident kills 4 in Afghanistan’s Faryab

November 13, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.