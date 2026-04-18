Palestinian killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

RAMALLAH, April 18 — A young Palestinian man was killed Saturday by Israeli army fire in Khirbet Salama, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron in the West Bank, according to official Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs said in a brief press statement that Mohammed Suwaiti, 25, was killed by Israeli army fire west of Dura, near Hebron, and that his body was being held by the Israeli authorities.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces shot Suwaiti, claiming he was attempting to approach the settlement of Negohot, built on Palestinian land southwest of Hebron. There has been no official Israeli comment on the incident.

The West Bank has witnessed escalating tensions in recent months. According to Palestinian statistics, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, most of them during raids by or clashes with the Israeli army. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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