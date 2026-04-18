U.S. attempts to use Hong Kong to contain China doomed to fail: authorities

HONG KONG, April 18– The U.S. attempts to use Hong Kong to contain China are doomed to fail, and Hong Kong’s transition from stability to prosperity is unstoppable, the Commissioner’s Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said on Friday.

The remarks came after the U.S. State Department released the 2026 Hong Kong Policy Act Report, in which it smeared “one country, two systems” and discredited Hong Kong’s democracy, freedom, and human rights.

The report is filled with lies and political bias, once again exposing the U.S. hegemony and its intention to use Hong Kong to contain China, a spokesperson for the commissioner’s office said, expressing strong condemnation and firm opposition against such attempts on the U.S. side.

Since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, the practice of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong has achieved universally recognized success, said the spokesperson.

Under the protection of a high level of security, Hong Kong is accelerating its transition from stability to prosperity, with its business environment continuously improving and attracting investors from all over the world, the spokesperson noted.

“Hong Kong is part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are entirely China’s internal affairs,” the spokesperson said, urging the United States to immediately cease interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs in any way.

In response to the U.S. report, the HKSAR government also issued a statement on Friday, refuting the untruthful remarks, slanders and smears against various aspects of the HKSAR.

“The HKSAR government steadfastly safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests, and fully and faithfully lives up to this top priority of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” said a spokesperson for the HKSAR government.

The HKSAR government strongly demands that the United States immediately stop acting against international law and basic norms of international relations and interfering in Hong Kong matters, which are purely China’s internal affairs, the spokesperson said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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