Trending Now
Home International IMO chief says verifying Strait of Hormuz reopening announcement
IMO chief says verifying Strait of Hormuz reopening announcement
International

IMO chief says verifying Strait of Hormuz reopening announcement

April 17, 2026

LONDON, April 17 — International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said on Friday that the organization is verifying a recent announcement regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Responding to Xinhua, Dominguez said the verification is focused on “its compliance with freedom of navigation for all merchant vessels and secure passage using the IMO established traffic separation scheme.”

The traffic separation scheme, proposed by Iran and Oman and adopted by the IMO in 1968, is designed to organize maritime traffic by designating specific shipping lanes in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day that the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire in Lebanon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 98
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hurricane Helene death toll tops 100 in U.S.

September 30, 2024

Lesotho, Kenyan runners split titles at Soweto Maratho

November 29, 2025

Russia closely follows U.S. military tracking of its...

January 7, 2026

Trump, Putin eye to meet next week, no...

August 8, 2025

Türkey detains 90 suspects in cyber fraud raids

February 4, 2026

Israel approves 34 new West Bank settlements

April 9, 2026

40 killed in U.S. airstrikes on Venezuela, report...

January 4, 2026

Russia requests urgent UN Security Council meeting on...

August 23, 2025

13 killed, 13 wounded as bus overturns in...

December 16, 2025

Iranians mark U.S. embassy takeover anniversary amid heightened...

November 4, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.