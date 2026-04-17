IMO chief says verifying Strait of Hormuz reopening announcement

LONDON, April 17 — International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said on Friday that the organization is verifying a recent announcement regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Responding to Xinhua, Dominguez said the verification is focused on “its compliance with freedom of navigation for all merchant vessels and secure passage using the IMO established traffic separation scheme.”

The traffic separation scheme, proposed by Iran and Oman and adopted by the IMO in 1968, is designed to organize maritime traffic by designating specific shipping lanes in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day that the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire in Lebanon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 98