Namibia’s annual inflation up at 7.1 pct in September

WINDHOEK, Oct. 14 — Namibia’s annual inflation rate in September continued on an upward trend increasing 7.1 percent compared to 3.5 percent recorded in September 2021, according to the latest Namibia Consumer Price Index (NCPI) bulletin released Thursday.

Transport and food and non-alcoholic beverages components continued to be the main contributors to the annual inflation rate with a contribution of 2.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, Namibia Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni said in the NCPI bulletin.

Looking at the basic food commodities during the period under review, Shimuafeni noted that the increases were mainly reflected in the prices of oils and fats, fruits, bread and cereals, sugar, jam, honey, syrups, chocolate, and confectionery.

Every month, Shimuafeni said the inflation rate increased by 0.1 percent only in September 2022 compared to an increase of 0.3 percent obtained in August, adding the slowdown in the monthly inflation rate was reflected mainly in transport, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, recreation and culture and food and non-alcoholic beverage. (Xinhua)