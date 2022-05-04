Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Ukraine road accident death toll rises to 26
Ukraine road accident death toll rises to 26
Europe

Ukraine road accident death toll rises to 26

May 4, 2022

KYIV, May 4 — The death toll from a road accident in Ukraine’s western Rivne region has risen to 26, the interior ministry said Wednesday.
In a Telegram post, the ministry said 12 other people were injured in the Tuesday collision on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Sytne, where a passenger bus with 34 people on board, a minibus and a fuel truck collided and caught fire.
One vehicle attempting to overtake another caused the accident, according to a preliminary investigation. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 28
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Dutch gov’t lifts most COVID-19 measures as country...

February 17, 2022

Russia earmarks 53 mln USD to develop digital...

April 1, 2018

German gov’t didn’t know of mass data leak...

January 6, 2019

Hungary to open humanitarian corridor for people fleeing...

February 26, 2022

U.S. academic calls Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports...

April 6, 2018

Britain welcomes Libya’s approval of Paris Agreement

September 2, 2021

Milan edges Spezia with Maldini’s maiden goal

September 26, 2021

Germany plans reactivation of decommissioned military facilities

January 15, 2019

Netherlands donates AstraZeneca vaccines to Namibia.

August 12, 2021

258 immigrants rescued in waters off south of...

September 16, 2018