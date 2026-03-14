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Iran has right to ensure its security, says Russia’s UN envoy
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Iran has right to ensure its security, says Russia’s UN envoy

March 14, 2026

MOSCOW, March 14 — Iran has the right to ensure its own security and the right not to condone attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya told media on Friday.

“The situation is really dire and we call for a diplomatic solution. And those who opposed this — and that is effectively the position they took by not voting for our resolution — have shown that the responsibility lies with them,” Nebenzya told RT.

The Russian diplomat referred to a Russian-sponsored resolution addressing the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East, which failed to pass at the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The draft resolution urging all parties to immediately halt military actions was rejected by a vote of four in favor, two against and nine abstentions. Russia, China, Pakistan and Somalia voted in favor, while the United States and Latvia voted against it.

Nebenzya also said that the U.S.-Israel “blitzkrieg” against Iran has failed. “We do not know what will happen. The blitzkrieg failed.

The Iranian regime, as they call it, did not collapse. The people did not revolt against it. That looks like there is no exit strategy for the United States in this game,” said Nebenzya. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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