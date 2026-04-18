Namibia and China renew a trusted friendship, charting a shared future

Windhoek/Beijing, April.18 — In a warm display of enduring friendship and forward-looking partnership, Namibia and China have reaffirmed their deep ties and shared ambitions following high-level talks in Beijing this week.

At the invitation of China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, undertook an official visit from April 11 to 18, 2026, marking another milestone in a relationship built on mutual respect, solidarity, and common purpose.

The discussions were marked by a spirit of openness and trust, reflecting what both sides described as a “profound traditional friendship” that continues to evolve in step with modern global challenges. Together, Namibia and China voiced a strong belief that the world’s most pressing issues, from development to global governance, are best addressed through unity, dialogue, and cooperation.

At a time when developing nations are seeking a stronger voice on the global stage, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and South-South cooperation, standing side by side in advocating for fairness, inclusivity, and shared progress.

Beyond diplomacy, the talks carried a clear message of opportunity. Namibia and China agreed to expand practical cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including energy, mining, agriculture, education, and infrastructure. For Namibia, the focus is clear: turning natural resource wealth into lasting national value, through local processing, industrial growth, and meaningful job creation.

China’s continued support for Namibia’s development priorities, including Vision 2030, was warmly welcomed. At the same time, Namibia reaffirmed its confidence in China as a trusted economic partner, encouraging deeper investment and collaboration that delivers tangible benefits for both peoples.

The two nations also reaffirmed their alignment on key international principles, including respect for sovereignty and non-interference, as well as Namibia’s longstanding commitment to the one-China policy.

Importantly, the partnership is not only about governments, it is about people. Both sides pledged to strengthen cultural ties and youth exchanges, using the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges as a platform to deepen understanding and friendship between future generations.

As Namibia and China look ahead, the message from Beijing is clear: this is a partnership grounded in history, driven by shared goals, and inspired by a common vision for a more inclusive and prosperous world. Namibia Daily News

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