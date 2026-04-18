Pakistani army chief calls for dialogue, de-escalation during Iran visit

ISLAMABAD, April 18 — Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir underscored the need for dialogue, de-escalation, and peaceful resolution of outstanding issues through sustained diplomatic engagement during talks with the Iranian leadership, the military said on Saturday.

Munir, who concluded a three-day official visit to Iran, called for bringing sustainable peace to the region, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

He emphasized the evolving regional security environment, ongoing diplomatic engagements, and collaborative measures aimed at promoting enduring peace and stability in the region during meetings with Iranian leaders, the statement said.

During the visit, the officer called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and held separate meetings with Speaker of the National Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Commander of Khatam-ul-Anbiya Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi, the ISPR said.

Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the historic and brotherly ties between the two countries, said the statement. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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