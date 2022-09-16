Trending Now
HARDAP REGION CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANISATIONS NETWORK
HARDAP REGION CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANISATIONS NETWORK

September 16, 2022

The Hardap Region Civil Society Organizations Network is indeed very concerned about the ongoing veld fires near Rehoboth. Veld fires pollute the environment and deprive people of a clean environment. They pollute the environment in which people live by spewing ash everywhere, posing a serious health risk.

We URGE the entire Rehoboth, Hardap, and Windhoek communities to assist the firefighting teams with manpower and donations as soon as possible. Donations can be dropped off at 101 Tunschel Street Pioneerspark, opposite the Emanuel Church in Windhoek, and the B1 Service Station in Rehoboth. Mr. Sean Naude, Marshall Ranger, can be reached at 0812322948 to make arrangements.

We also wish the Mayor of Rehoboth, His Worship, Mr. Enrico Junius, and another victim a speedy recovery.

