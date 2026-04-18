South Africans voice optimism over China’s zero-tariff policy

JOHANNESBURG, April 18 (Xinhua) — China’s upcoming zero-tariff policy on imports from African countries is expected to create new opportunities for small businesses and bolster job creation across the continent, according to young entrepreneurs and residents in Johannesburg.

Xinhua spoke with members of the public in the city regarding the policy, which is set to take effect on May 1.

Many residents believe that by removing these trade barriers, the initiative will make it significantly easier for African producers and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) to access the Chinese market.

Participants noted that businesses in the agricultural and light manufacturing sectors are likely to be the primary beneficiaries.

Residents also highlighted the potential for industrial expansion in food processing and clothing, which could lead to much-needed local employment.

“I heard about it on the news, and I think it’s a great opportunity for small businesses to grow and export more,” said Rudzani Singo, a young entrepreneur in the city centre. “If it reduces costs, local products can compete more effectively internationally. That means more jobs for people like us.”

Another resident, Shandukani Mudau, added that “lowering the cost of entry into the Chinese market is a game-changer for local producers.”

The initiative applies to African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with China.

In Braamfontein, a prominent academic hub in central Johannesburg, university students expressed optimism about the policy’s impact on the youth.

“As students, we see this as a positive step for Africa’s economy,” said Tshegofatso Moilwa. “It could encourage innovation and help young entrepreneurs access vast international markets.”

Fellow student Bogadi Modise agreed, noting: “If local businesses can export more easily to China, it creates hope for graduates looking for opportunities in trade, agriculture, and manufacturing.”

While some, like student Babalwa Mzamanene, were hearing of the policy for the first time, they acknowledged its potential if implemented effectively.

Most interviewees emphasized the need for greater public awareness to ensure businesses can fully take advantage of the new regulations.

Trade between Africa and China has grown steadily over the past two decades, with China remaining the continent’s largest trading partner. While Africa’s exports have traditionally been dominated by raw materials and minerals, this new policy is seen as a vital step toward diversifying exports to include more value-added manufactured and agricultural goods.

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