Woman fears for her life, after ex threatened to kill her at Okapya

Lylie Happiness

OSHIKUKU, 10 May – A 37-year-old-woman who goes by the name, Cathrina Shiimi, is under police protection after her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her and then commit suicide.

A case of assault by threat is currently being investigated by the Omusati police after the suspect allegedly made the threat at Okapya village in the Oshikuku constituency.

Crime investigation coordinator, Moses Simaho, stated that the suspect allegedly went to meet the victim at her parents’ house to apologise after the two were separated. However, the woman refused the apology and the suspect started a fight in the process biting her on the back.

The victim took a bottle and hit the suspect on the forehead, injuring him at which point he threatened to kill her and kill himself.

The victim is at the Oshikuku police station for protection since the suspect is nowhere to be found.

Simaho stated that the suspect is yet to be arrested. – Namibia Daily News