Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Woman fears for her life, after ex threatened to kill her at Okapya
Woman fears for her life, after ex threatened to kill her at Okapya
Crime

Woman fears for her life, after ex threatened to kill her at Okapya

May 10, 2022

Lylie Happiness

OSHIKUKU, 10 May – A 37-year-old-woman who goes by the name, Cathrina Shiimi, is under police protection after her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her and then commit suicide.

A case of assault by threat is currently being investigated by the Omusati police after the suspect allegedly made the threat at Okapya village in the Oshikuku constituency.

Crime investigation coordinator, Moses Simaho, stated that the suspect allegedly went to meet the victim at her parents’ house to apologise after the two were separated. However, the woman refused the apology and the suspect started a fight in the process biting her on the back.

The victim took a bottle and hit the suspect on the forehead, injuring him at which point he threatened to kill her and kill himself.

The victim is at the Oshikuku police station for protection since the suspect is nowhere to be found.

Simaho stated that the suspect is yet to be arrested. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 77
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Former police officer who allegedly killed sons, wants...

April 26, 2018

Young man hears fate in June over girlfriend’s...

April 30, 2018

Appeal in Groot Aub murder case finally set...

June 15, 2018

Town mayor shot dead in Philippines

October 2, 2018

French court rejects ex-president Sarkozy’s appeal over alleged...

October 25, 2018

State witness recounts violent relationship in Windhoek murder...

November 6, 2018

Woman found dead at Grünau hitch-hiking point

July 29, 2018

Man accused of killing Israeli student in Australia...

January 21, 2019

Otjiwarongo sexual molestation trial postponed to mid November

November 1, 2018

Okakarara man succumbs to gunshot wound

June 26, 2018