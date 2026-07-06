Jewellery worth “several million euros” stolen in French museum burglary

PARIS, July 6– Jewellery worth “several million euros” was stolen at the Lalique Museum in northeastern France early Sunday, according to French media and museum officials.

The burglary took place shortly after 6:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) at the museum in the Bas-Rhin department of the Grand Est region. Several masked suspects forced their way into the building through the main entrance, French television channel BFM TV reported, citing a source close to the investigation. Six display cases were smashed.

The loss was estimated by the museum’s insurer at “several million euros,” according to another source familiar with the case.

The museum said on the social media platform X that it would remain closed in the coming days to allow for a safe reopening.

Franck Leroy, president of the Grand Est region, described the burglary as “an unacceptable attack on our heritage” in a post on Facebook. Opened in 2011, the museum is dedicated to the works of French glassmaker Rene Lalique. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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