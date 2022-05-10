Standard Bank Buy-A-Brick project up and running again

By Joe-Chintha Garises

WINDHOEK, 10 May 2022 – Standard Bank Namibia is to resume its Buy-A-Brick project after being put on hold due to Covid.

The bank started the project when it celebrated its centenary in 2015 as a means of giving back to the community, in partnership with the Shackdwellers Federation of Namibia.

After a fundraising gala dinner on 28 April, Standard Bank Namibia’s next project is a series of Glow in the Dark runs simultaneously in Windhoek, Oshakati and Walvis Bay on 20 May.

“Anyone who is willing to Glow up and is willing to be the Light in a Family’s life is invited to take part,” said Magreth Mengo, head of marketing and branding at Standard Bank Namibia.

The event is being held under the theme: ‘A Shack Free Namibia is Possible #HowAboutNow Because IT CAN BE’

“There are multiple giveaways for the night, like best dressed and many more. It’s not about winning but about being part of the change to deliver to the objectives of this initiative,” she stressed.

When asked if Standard Bank is doing this project alone Mengo said: “Standard Bank initiated this project but it’s for anyone or any corporate to help eradicate shacks because a Shack Free Namibia is possible”.

All proceeds go to buy bricks which are eventually donated to the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia.

“The number of beneficiaries is determined by a number of participants. I hereby challenge the nation to be part of the fun yet meaningful event,” she said.

The project aims to help the 500 000 Namibians reportedly living in shacks around the country. – Namibia Daily News