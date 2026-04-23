Vietnam proposes fuel surcharge for domestic flights

HANOI, April 23 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed introducing a fuel surcharge mechanism for domestic flights to help airlines cope with rising fuel costs, the Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday.

Under the proposal, the surcharge would be applied when Jet A-1 fuel prices reach 100 U.S. dollars per barrel, with additional surcharge tiers set for every 10 U.S. dollar increase.

It would apply to basic economy-class domestic passenger services for a period of three months.

According to the International Air Transport Association, the price of Jet A-1 fuel stood at 217.34 U.S. dollars per barrel on April 10, keeping prices in the Asian region near peak levels seen during the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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