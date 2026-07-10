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Shanghai ranks second among global shipping centers: report
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Shanghai ranks second among global shipping centers: report

July 10, 2026

SHANGHAI, July 10– Shanghai has ranked second among leading international shipping centers, according to a report released Friday.

Surpassing London, Shanghai secured the second spot in the 2026 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index (ISCDI), after Singapore, according to the report. It marks the city’s highest-ever ranking since the index was introduced in 2014.

Jin Yu Cheong, head of Baltic Exchange Asia, noted that Shanghai’s success extends far beyond mere cargo volumes. “It is supported by a mature and diverse maritime ecosystem, bringing together shipping companies, financial institutions, insurers, legal services, shipbrokers, shipyards and technology providers.”

He added that continued investment in digital innovation, green port development and maritime services has further strengthened the city’s global competitiveness.

Shanghai Port’s container throughput surpassed 55.06 million TEUs in 2025, setting a new record.

This year’s index also underscored China’s expanding footprint in the global shipping industry. The country is now home to seven shipping centers in the global Top 20.

Jointly launched by China Economic Information Service and Baltic Exchange in 2014, the ISCDI has become one of the most influential benchmarks for evaluating the development of major shipping centers worldwide. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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