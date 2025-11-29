Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Lesotho, Kenyan runners split titles at Soweto Maratho
Lesotho, Kenyan runners split titles at Soweto Maratho
AfricaInternationalSPORTS

Lesotho, Kenyan runners split titles at Soweto Maratho

November 29, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 29 — Lesotho’s Khoarahlane Seutloali won the men’s title and Kenya’s Margaret Jepchumba claimed the women’s crown at the 30th Soweto Marathon in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Seutloali, 33, pulled clear in the final five kilometers to finish in 2:20:09, adding to his April victory at the Two Oceans Marathon to complete a rare South African marathon double.

“South Africa and Lesotho are similar in terms of mountains and weather, which is why we run well here,” he said.

South Africa’s Ntsindiso Mphakathi was second in 2:20:24, with defending champion Onalenna Khonkhobe third in 2:20:39.

In the women’s race, Jepchumba won in 2:34:33, narrowly missing the race record of 2:33:43 set by Irvette van Zyl.

Zambia’s Elizabeth Mokoloma finished second in 2:35:59, and South Africa’s Gerda Steyn was third in 2:37:00. The Soweto Marathon, known locally as “The People’s Race,” attracted 18,000 participants this year. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 87
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia’s main football stadium deemed unfit for international...

April 26, 2021

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.87 million: Africa CDC

February 27, 2021

Africa HPV Summit Online Press Conference

November 25, 2021

Botswana pledges welcoming business environment for investors

November 12, 2025

South Africa International relations Minister Hon Dr. Naledi...

July 15, 2021

Quakes in north Chile show “unusual” activity, expert...

May 8, 2022

Kenya to host Africa Youth Chess Championships

August 12, 2018

Boko Haram leader flees, dressed as woman

February 15, 2018

Bushiri and Wife Mary illegally left SA for...

November 14, 2020

Gloria Guevara’s Candidacy for UN Tourism Secretary-General Gains...

March 13, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.