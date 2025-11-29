Lesotho, Kenyan runners split titles at Soweto Maratho

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 29 — Lesotho’s Khoarahlane Seutloali won the men’s title and Kenya’s Margaret Jepchumba claimed the women’s crown at the 30th Soweto Marathon in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Seutloali, 33, pulled clear in the final five kilometers to finish in 2:20:09, adding to his April victory at the Two Oceans Marathon to complete a rare South African marathon double.

“South Africa and Lesotho are similar in terms of mountains and weather, which is why we run well here,” he said.

South Africa’s Ntsindiso Mphakathi was second in 2:20:24, with defending champion Onalenna Khonkhobe third in 2:20:39.

In the women’s race, Jepchumba won in 2:34:33, narrowly missing the race record of 2:33:43 set by Irvette van Zyl.

Zambia’s Elizabeth Mokoloma finished second in 2:35:59, and South Africa’s Gerda Steyn was third in 2:37:00. The Soweto Marathon, known locally as “The People’s Race,” attracted 18,000 participants this year. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

