Laos pushes to promote commercial livestock farmingLaos pushes to promote commercial livestock farming

February 18, 2026

VIENTIANE, Feb. 18 — The Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is intensifying efforts to safeguard the livestock industry, develop livestock farming into a more competitive commercial sector, and strengthen cross-border trade.

The ministry has launched a project to modernize animal disease control and strengthen livestock farming for commercial development along border corridors.

The project will be implemented from 2025 to 2032 in six border provinces, including Phongsaly, Oudomxay, Luang Namtha, Xayabouly, Xieng Khuang and Savannakhet, Lao News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Key objectives include strengthening animal health systems, reducing the risks of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance, and improving overall livestock productivity.

The initiative will enhance disease surveillance, veterinary services and cross-border cooperation to safeguard food security and improve food safety standards in rural communities.

The project will also promote formal livestock trade within the Greater Mekong Subregion, encourage environmentally sustainable production systems and strengthen value chains for animal products.

The initiative is expected to help rural farmers increase incomes, expand market access and gradually reduce poverty by building a more resilient and commercially oriented livestock sector. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

