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Home InternationalENVIRONMENT Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,430
Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,430
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Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,430

June 27, 2026

CARACAS, June 27 — The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday has risen to 1,430, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Saturday.

Rodriguez said on state television that 3,238 people have been injured and 3,142 families affected by the disaster. After the two powerful magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes, Venezuela has recorded 430 light to moderate aftershocks, Rodriguez said in the latest government update on the national emergency.

On behalf of Venezuelan authorities, Rodriguez offered his deepest condolences to the thousands of victims of the natural disaster. He said tens of thousands of people are still working around the clock on search and rescue operations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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