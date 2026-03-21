Mexico to send another humanitarian aid shipment to Cuba

MEXICO CITY, March 21 — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that another ship carrying humanitarian aid will depart later in the day from the eastern port of Veracruz for Cuba.

“Another humanitarian aid ship is leaving for the island of Cuba today, sent by the Mexican government. This aid includes both the support we have developed, in-kind donations from the government, and the solidarity of the Mexican people who have brought aid to Veracruz,” the president said during her daily press conference.

“We will continue to support the people of Cuba and seek ways to provide them with fuel without affecting Mexico, as this is essential at the current moment,” she added.

Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico’s support reflects its long-standing commitment to Cuba, which has faced decades of economic blockade that has constrained its development.

She also highlighted Mexico’s support for the principle of self-determination and its opposition to foreign intervention. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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