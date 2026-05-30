Fiji to boost digital agriculture

SUVA, May 30– As Fiji’s National E-Agriculture Strategy nears completion, its digital agriculture program is entering a critical rollout phase.

In his written response to Parliament, Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna said the strategy would guide the shift from pilot projects to nationwide digital farming systems, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday.

However, he stressed that the main challenge now is not policy design but delivery on the ground.

The Fijian government has allocated 115 million Fijian dollars (around 52 million U.S. dollars) in the 2025-2026 national budget for digital agriculture, market access and capital programs.

Tunabuna said the funding targets off-season supply gaps and inconsistent product quality, which continue to drive imports for the tourism sector.

He said a joint agro-tourism task force led by the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has been reconvened, producing a draft policy framework now under validation.

A national digital platform, supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, is also being developed to link farmers, processors and tourism buyers.

Tunabuna said supply constraints remain a major barrier. He said the government was scaling protected farming systems such as greenhouses and hydroponics.

Post-harvest systems are also being upgraded, including cold storage, refrigerated transport and traceability tools. The minister described this as a developing digital cold chain aimed at reducing losses and improving quality.

However, the Fijian government has warned that gaps in rural connectivity, digital skills and coordination could limit the impact of the national digital agriculture program and slow efforts to reduce import dependence.

Tunabuna said 420 young farmers have accessed funding or training in smart farming in 2026, focusing on rainwater harvesting, soil health, value addition and climate-smart practices.

And 125 trainees are being trained in climate-resilient production and agribusiness skills. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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