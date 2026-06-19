Israeli airstrikes kill 18, injure 33 in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, June 19 — At least 18 people were killed and 33 others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in southern Lebanon early Friday, the Lebanese Health Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said on Friday.

In a statement, the center said ongoing Israeli airstrikes had hampered rescue efforts and prevented the evacuation of victims in some affected areas, adding that the toll remained preliminary.

Lebanon’s National News Agency has previously reported that 16 people were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district.

The report said the strikes targeted the towns of Harouf, Sharqieh and Kfar Sir, while additional raids hit Kfar Remmen, Kfar Tebnit and other nearby localities, causing casualties, injuries and reports of missing persons.

Nabatieh and its surrounding areas witnessed one of the heaviest nights of bombardment in recent months as Israeli forces intensified attacks across the region.

Beginning around 1:30 a.m. local time (2230 GMT Thursday), heavy artillery shelling struck Nabatieh city and the towns of Kfar Remmen, Zebdine, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Habboush, Sajd and Jabal al-Rihan. At approximately 2:10 a.m., Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting Nabatieh city, Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa and the Rihan Heights.

Around 3:00 a.m., Israeli aircraft carried out two waves of strikes on the Kfar Remmen-Nabatieh area, the university district of Nabatieh city and the Baydar neighborhood in Harouf, killing eight people, according to preliminary reports.

Another strike targeted the area between the towns of Sharqiyeh and Doueir, destroying a house and killing four people. Simultaneously, Israeli artillery heavily shelled the Rahibat neighborhood in Nabatieh city.

In Kfar Sir, an Israeli airstrike killed three people, while the town of Qsaybeh was hit by another strike around 4:00 a.m., accompanied by artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of Kfar Sir and Qsaybeh. Additional airstrikes later struck Kfardjal and Kfar Tebnit.

At about 5:00 a.m., an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle near the Doueir municipality building, killing one person and injuring another. The town of Jebchit was also subjected to a series of drone strikes, accompanied by artillery shelling.

Around 5:15 a.m., Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on Adchit, followed by additional strikes on the Kfar Remmen-Nabatieh area and Toul, while artillery shelling continued to target Jebchit.

The attacks came despite a recent Iran-U.S. agreement aimed at de-escalating regional tensions, including in Lebanon, and amid continued diplomatic efforts to prevent a further escalation along the Lebanese-Israeli border. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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