Afghanistan records over 8,500 foreign arrivals, departures in 3 months

KABUL, June 27 — Afghanistan’s National Statistics and Information Authority announced on Saturday that more than 8,500 inbound and outbound journeys by foreign nationals were recorded across the country’s airports and border crossings in the past three months.

Inbound arrivals totaled 4,568 foreign travelers, while outbound departures reached 3,992. Tourism and employment-related activities emerged as the primary reasons for travel, the authority said in a statement posted on X.

The most frequented entry and exit points included the border crossing points of Herat, Nimroz, Faryab, Badakhshan, and Balkh, along with Herat and Balkh airports, according to the statement.

The uptick in foreign visitors reflects growing international interest in Afghanistan, driven by enhanced security conditions, a rich array of historical and cultural attractions, unspoiled natural landscapes, and a favorable climate.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 125