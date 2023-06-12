CMG holds first “Twinkle Star Project” animation tour in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya, Nairobi, June 12 – China Media Group’s (CMG) “Twinkle Star Project” first animation tour after its launch was held on June 10th, at the Village Market in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The event was attended by students from Mcedo Beijing School and the China-Kenya cultural center. During the event, CMG screened several Chinese cartoons to enable Kenyan students to learn more about Chinese culture.

Fredrick Sango, a teacher from Mcedo Beijing School accompanied his students for the screening today and he says this initiative will deepen their knowledge of the China-Kenya relationship.

“Learners were very excited because they saw it as an opportunity to know more about China, and to be able to interact with these children”, Sango said.

Learners also engaged in activities that included a drawing competition. The competition is aimed at enabling both Kenyan and Chinese students to learn about each other’s culture.

“I look forward to some of my students winning and in the long run I hope Mandarin can be taught in Mcedo Beijing school,” Sango said during an interview with CGTN.

The “Twinkle Star” animation exhibition tour is a major media event launched by China Media Group (CMG) in Nairobi on May 31. It is scheduled to run from June through December, during which caravans equipped with professional equipment will reach rural schools in Kenya and screen Chinese animation for local children.

Sino-Kenya relations mark their 60th year anniversary and the “Twinkle Star Project” seeks to promote cultural exchanges and integration between the Chinese and Kenyan people. ~CGTN Africa/Namibia Daily News