UNAM Students Educate Public About Rabies Prevention

Staff Reporter

Katima Mulilo, Oct. 16 — On September 28, 2023, students pursuing a Diploma in Animal Health at the University of Namibia’s Katima Mulilo Campus came together to participate in a global campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the dire threat of rabies, a lethal viral disease. This campaign, held under the theme “Rabies: All for 1, One Health for All,” was a significant step in promoting the importance of public health and animal welfare.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects warm-blooded mammals, including humans. While wild canines and bats serve as natural reservoirs for the virus, transmission typically occurs through contact with infected body fluids, often resulting from bites or scratches. Infected animals may exhibit symptoms such as excessive salivation, aggression, altered behaviour, photophobia, hydrophobia, and indiscriminate biting. In humans, symptoms manifest as hallucinations, sweating, headaches, and ultimately, a fatal outcome.

Given the severe consequences of rabies, it is imperative to raise awareness and actively encourage the vaccination of cats and dogs, as rabies is a 100% preventable disease.

In this spirit, the Katima Mulilo Campus initiated a week-long awareness campaign. Under the guidance of their lecturers, students actively engaged with the campus community and the general public to shed light on the risks associated with rabies, its modes of transmission, and the preventive measures that can be taken. They distributed informative materials outlining various prevention techniques and the signs of a rabies-infected animal.

From September 25 to 28, 2023, the campaign featured a range of activities. Notably, on one particular Thursday, there was a police-escorted parade through Katima Mulilo’s central business district. This event was followed by a pet vaccination drive carried out in collaboration with the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform. The vaccination drive saw the participation of State Veterinarians, Animal Health Technicians, and Dr. Tenzin Tenzin, a representative from the World Organisation for Animal Health (SADC).

Furthermore, the students extended their reach by visiting local schools, including Kahunikwa Primary, Ndoro Combined, Wild Kids Academy, Isize Combined, Liselo Combined, and Kasibi Primary. During these school visits, the students educated young learners about rabies, its means of transmission, susceptible animal species, and the appropriate actions to take in the event of potential exposure. This educational effort also aimed to inspire these students to consider furthering their education at the University of Namibia.

Ndoro Memorial School took an additional step by appointing Rabies Ambassadors from among their student body, namely Silume Hele Nelly and Kaptein Ronaldo. These ambassadors will play a crucial role in promoting rabies awareness within their school. Following these informative sessions, the University students, in collaboration with the DVS team, provided free vaccinations for dogs and cats in the vicinity of these schools.

The University of Namibia’s Katima Mulilo Campus deserves commendation for its tireless efforts in raising awareness about the deadly disease of rabies and its preventable nature. This campaign serves as a timely reminder of the seriousness of the rabies threat and the critical importance of ensuring that our pets are appropriately vaccinated. In this collective endeavour, we can work together to educate the public and safeguard our communities from this preventable menace.