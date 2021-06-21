Namibia urges vaccines uptake against 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

WINDHOEK, June 21 — The Ministry of Health and Social Services in Namibia have expressed a great concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, urging the nation to get vaccinated as the country is being hit hard by a third wave.

Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday lauded the increasing number of people taking up vaccination to fight the surging COVID-19 numbers, saying this showed growing confidence in vaccination as a sure way of preserving life.

Shangula, however, raised concern over the high number of Namibians who are dying from COVID-19 without being vaccinated despite the country reaching 101,933 inoculations.

As of Saturday, the country’s daily COVID-19 update recorded 1,649 newly confirmed cases which sets the positivity ration at 36 percent. Namibia now has 71,761 cases recorded and 1,134 deaths.

Xinhua