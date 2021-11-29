Thieme Livid as South Africa and neighbours “punished for being transparent”

WINDHOEK, NOV 29 -Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme has described the recent travel bans imposed by western countries as tantamount to punitive measures against countries for being transparent, going as far as calling them ‘criminal.’

Speaking on Monday, Thieme said: “It is utterly disrespectful, deceitful, and discriminatory of our intellectual capacity as well as undermining the skill and excellence of a world-class science community. Instead of being recognized and commended, South Africa (and its neighbours including Namibia), are punished for being transparent.”

The O&L Group has become the latest entity to express regret over imposed travel bans by the United Kingdom (UK); European Union (EU), and the United States (US) enacted against southern African countries, including South Africa and Namibia, among others.

Earlier on Monday (29 November 2021), Environment Ministry Pohamba Shifeta expressed concern over the bans, while Japan hopped on the bandwagon and became the latest country to reinstate tough border restrictions, banning all foreigners from entering the country from 30 November.

The imposed travel bans are as a result of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron – classified as a “variant of concern” -, detected in South Africa earlier this month and then reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) last Wednesday (24 November 2021).

Thieme says that this action will indefinitely result in the complete crippling of economies of the affected countries.

“We are talking about a combined population of more than 300 million (southern Africa) lives at stake and the rest of the world slams the door on us without any consultation despite all the commitments we have shown over time. This is criminal! And those countries responsible for this should be held liable for their action!” Thieme said.

“Can you imagine the repercussions of border closures and travel bans every time a new variant is identified/detected? We need to remain open and stay focused by trusting science and attaining the facts before we act impulsively”, said Thieme.

“We are all in this pandemic together that requires of us to support each other and not work or discriminate against each other. Right now, our best weapon of defense against this dreadful virus is to be fully vaccinated and follow the basic rules of wearing a mask; regularly washing and sanitizing hands; avoiding large gatherings and trusting the scientific approach. As a country, we owe it to ourselves, our children and the generations to come to stand together in solidarity (with Government and all other role-players) to fight this virus with all our might and power so that we rise from the ashes of COVID-19, stronger than ever before”, Thieme concluded. – musa@namibiadailynews.info