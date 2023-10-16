Rugby Africa President Congratulates Springboks on Victory

Staff Reporter

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – October 16 – Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, has issued a message of congratulations to Mark Alexander, President of the South Africa Rugby Union (SARU), on the Springboks’ victory against France in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

In his message, Mensah praised the Springboks for their exceptional performance and for their embodiment of the African spirit. He also expressed his pride in having South Africa as a “big brother” to the rest of Africa.

Here is the full text of Mensah’s message:

Dearest Mark, My Brother,

Congratulations, Mark! Congratulations, Springboks!

You really are the champions of the world!

The entire 1.4 billion-strong African population is avidly following your every step.

We never doubted you, but we also knew that your victory required collective support and a united spirit – qualities that embody the very essence of Africa.

From the starting line-up to the bench, every player played an essential role in this exceptional victory. Siya Kolisi and the whole team made us proud.

I’d like to offer my sincere congratulations and hope to be able to shake hands with each and every one of you in Paris very soon.

Mark, we’re incredibly proud that you’re our big brother.

Go Springboks, go!

Herbert Mensah, President, Rugby Africa.

Mensah’s message was well-received by South Africans and rugby fans across Africa. It is a testament to the strong bond that exists between South Africa and the rest of the continent and to the unifying power of rugby.