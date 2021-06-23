Uganda closes parliament amid second wave of COVID-19

KAMPALA, June 23 — Uganda on Tuesday announced the closure of parliament for two weeks as a virulent second wave of COVID-19 continues to devastate the country.

The parliament will be closed for lawmakers with effect from June 28 to July 11 to allow the disinfection of the parliamentary buildings in the capital city of Kampala, said Jane Kibirige, clerk to parliament, in a statement.

Last week, the closure came after the parliamentary commission announced that over 100 lawmakers and members of staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Parliament of Uganda like the rest of the country has been affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with a positive rate of 17.1 percent,” said Kibirige.

According to official figures, as of Tuesday, Uganda has registered a total of 73,401 cases and 714 deaths nationwide since March last year.

– Xinhua