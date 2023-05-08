UK doctors receive international recognition for successful healthcare mission in Namibia

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 8 — Adam Health, a CSR initiative launched by Adam Global, recently completed a successful mission in Namibia to improve healthcare handling, focusing on women’s health, maternity health, roadside trauma, telemedicine, surgical practice, and the use of state-of-the-art equipment. The team comprised UK doctors, and they were welcomed by the President of Namibia, who hosted a reception in their honour at the presidential house with his ministers present.

The success of their mission was celebrated with a black-tie dinner at the Caledonian Club in London. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including John Anderson, 3rd Viscount Waverley, Chairman of Adam Global Professor Tahir Akhtar, UK Ambassador of Namibia Linda Scott, Richard Moir, and the President of Adam Global Europe, Kamran Shaikh.

At the dinner, the Adam Healthcare team announced the designations for their initiative to assist Namibia, called “Friends of Namibia.” Professor Rotimi Jaiyesimi was named President, and Paul Biwa and Jagwant Singh were named Vice Presidents. The Specialty Leads were also announced.

Professor Tahir Akhtar praised the Adam Healthcare team for their dedication to improving healthcare handling in Namibia, saying, “We are extremely proud of the Adam Healthcare team and their successful mission to Namibia. Their hard work and commitment to improving healthcare in underprivileged areas are truly commendable, and it is an honour to have them as a part of the Adam Global network.”

Kamran Shaikh, President of Adam Global Europe, echoed these sentiments, saying, “The success of the Adam Healthcare team’s mission to Namibia is a testament to the power of collaboration and social responsibility. We are proud to have them as a part of our network and look forward to seeing the positive impact of their ‘Friends of Namibia’ initiative.”

The Adam Healthcare team’s next step in planning ahead for their initiative is to propose it in the House of Lords in July 2023. This event will be a critical milestone in achieving their goal of improving healthcare in Namibia. The success of their mission is an inspiration to all those who aspire to make a positive impact in the world, and their dedication to improving healthcare handling in underprivileged areas is a testament to the power of collective action and social responsibility.

For more information on Adam Healthcare and its initiatives, visit the Adam Global website.