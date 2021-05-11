Zambia to revise COVID-19 surveillance guidelines

LUSAKA, May 11 — The Zambian government said Tuesday that it was working on revised points of entry surveillance guidelines in hopes of preventing the importation of COVID-19 cases.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said the revised guidelines were aimed at intensifying surveillance of the pandemic to avoid importation of the disease especially the various mutated forms.

“As we prevent importation of COVID-19 in our country, we need to ensure that we are also supportive of the countries which are facing difficult situations. During the coming day or so, we will be sharing the revised points of entry surveillance and these guidelines are not mentioning any country,” he said during a COVID-19 update press briefing.

The guidelines will provide a way to manage situations at points of entry, he added.

Meanwhile, the government has expressed gratitude that the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine has garnered momentum following initial reluctance by people when the program started last month.

The official, however, encouraged citizens to take the vaccine especially as the country goes into the cold season.

Data showed that a total of 85,858 people have so far been vaccinated across the country. (Xinhua)