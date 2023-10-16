Bank Windhoek NVF Cup Finals Set to Ignite the Capital City

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 16 — Volleyball enthusiasts across the nation are eagerly anticipating an action-packed weekend as the Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) Cup finals descend upon the capital city on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Windhoek Show Grounds.

The Bank Windhoek NVF Cup stands as the marquee event on the Namibia Volleyball Federation’s annual calendar, serving as a stage for showcasing the nation’s top talents and fostering fierce competition among the country’s finest teams. Following a series of captivating matches during the initial round in Otjiwarongo a month ago, the moment has arrived to crown the champions, and excitement has reached its zenith.

Hillary Dux Imbuwa, President of the NVF, acknowledged the incredible skills, determination, and unforgettable moments that have marked the journey to the finals. In the male and female categories, with 12 teams competing in the first round, the four remaining teams now find themselves on the precipice of glory.

The women’s semi-final will witness a face-off between Revivals Volleyball Club (VC) and Khomas Nampol VC, while Navy VC will lock horns with Kudos Sports Club. In the men’s category, Afrocat Sports Club will battle Khomas Nampol VC, and Namibia Correctional Services (NCS VC) will compete against Namibia Defence Force (NDF VC) A. These crucial matches will determine the contenders for the coveted Bank Windhoek NVF Cup championship.

With defending champions Revivals VC (women) and Khomas Nampol (men) still in the running, volleyball enthusiasts can look forward to a day filled with thrilling performances, heart-pounding suspense, and indelible memories as these talented teams leave it all on the court.

Imbuwa emphasized that the event promises to be a fantastic celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and the enduring passion for volleyball that unites communities nationwide, with the Bank Windhoek brand playing an increasingly pivotal role in the event’s continued success.

“We extend an invitation to everyone to join us. Whether you are a die-hard volleyball enthusiast or simply seeking an exhilarating way to spend your weekend, the Bank Windhoek NVF Cup Finals is an event not to be missed. Let’s come together to celebrate the beautiful game,” expressed NVF’s Marketing Director, Sharon Kavita.

Imbuwa concluded by expressing gratitude to Bank Windhoek for its unwavering support in ensuring the tournament’s success and for the bank’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting sportsmanship in Namibia.