Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces Says Trump’s Threats Reflect U.S. Deadlock

Tehran,Sept.24 — The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, responding to remarks and threats made by U.S. President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, stated that the remarks demonstrate the United States’ “strategic deadlock” in its confrontation with Iran.

The statement described Trump’s repeated threats and his use of the UN platform to justify U.S. actions against Iran as largely a propaganda effort aimed at a domestic U.S. audience.

The General Staff also stated that the repetition of threats and unsubstantiated claims, particularly in light of what the statement described as the “erosion” of U.S. military capabilities, is not a sign of strength but rather reflects Washington’s strategic difficulties.

In the statement, Iran presented itself as one of the factors contributing to regional stability and security, particularly with regard to international trade, while describing the U.S. presence in West Asia as a source of insecurity and instability.

The General Staff also warned that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to respond militarily to any hostile action and stated that, if the threats continue, Iran will deliver a stronger response.

The statement comes as Trump, in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on 22 September, had threatened that, if an agreement is not reached, the United States could take much more severe action against Iran.(Namibia Daily News / Tasnim News)

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