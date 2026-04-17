U.S. blockade of Hormuz violates int’l law

MOSCOW, April 17– The U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is a unilateral and illegitimate measure that contradicts international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

“This is yet another arbitrary interpretation by Washington of the international legal framework, which only contributes to further escalation of the conflict and naturally leads to corresponding economic consequences,” Zakharova said at a news briefing.

Zakharova pointed out that the unprovoked aggression against Iran by the United States and Israel has brought shipping in the Persian Gulf region to a near standstill, disrupted global energy markets, and damaged agriculture and industry in many countries.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Thursday that if Iran does not accept a deal, the U.S. military will strike Iran’s “infrastructure, power and energy.”

The U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports would continue as the White House is “maximizing economic pressure” unless Iranian leaders “choose wisely,” Hegseth said at a Pentagon press briefing.

On April 9, Iranian media reported that more than 3,000 people were killed across Iran in the war launched on Feb. 28 by the United States and Israel. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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