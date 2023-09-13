Trending Now
POLITICS

Kim Jong Un says relations with Russia top priority for DPRK: Kremlin

September 13, 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 13 — Developing relations with Moscow is the top priority for Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, said Wednesday, according to the Kremlin.

“Our friendship has deep roots, and relations with the Russian Federation is the top priority for our country now,” Kim said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in the Amur region in Russia’s Far East.

He also expressed confidence that bilateral talks will help to “bring relations to a new level.”

Kim thanked the Russian president for the invitation to Russia, adding that the visit takes place at a crucial time.

He also shared his impressions of visiting Russia. “We felt the sincerity of our Russian friends from the moment we entered Russian territory,” he said, extending gratitude to Putin and the whole Russian people on behalf of the DPRK.

The talks between Kim and Putin took place in a meeting room on the first floor of an engineering complex for the space rocket Soyuz-2.

According to Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders would discuss issues related to bilateral relations, cooperation, trade and economic ties, and cultural exchanges, and would also exchange views on regional and international issues.  (Xinhua)

