S. Africa says ongoing G20 Social Summit “unprecedented” platform for Africa

November 19, 2025
JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 19– The Group of 20 (G20) Social Summit now underway in South Africa is an “unprecedented” platform for Africa to advance its development agenda and address the persistent challenges facing the Global South, South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile has said.
South Africa’s G20 presidency is anchored on efforts to reform the “international financial architecture” and strengthen global economic cooperation, Mashatile said in his opening remarks at the summit, which opened Tuesday in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province.
“That forms part of the efforts to address the North-South divide, and the persistent poverty, inequality, and underdevelopment, especially in the developing world,” he said.
Noting that many countries, especially those within the African continent, are faced with rising debt, Mashatile said that South Africa is leveraging its G20 presidency to advocate for solutions.
Hosting the G20 in Africa, Mashatile said, offers the continent an opportunity to be at the forefront of its own development, tackle inequality, empower young people, and promote economic inclusivity.
“It is a call to reshape the global order toward justice, equity, and sustainability through the leadership and capabilities of our youth,” he said.
Mashatile also underlined the urgency of addressing gender-based violence, which he said continues to undermine women’s economic participation and security across the continent.
“As we participate in this G20 Social Summit, it is important that we leverage this international platform to raise awareness, enhance accountability, and coordinate effective action,” he said.
This year’s gathering marks the second G20 Social Summit, following the inaugural event hosted by Brazil during its presidency in 2024. The summit runs through Thursday. (Namibia daily news/Xinhua)
