Ukraine backs Trump’s energy truce as Russia says in talks with U.S. on diesel supplies

KIEV/MOSCOW, Oct. 13 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine supports the energy ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, while Moscow said it was moving forward with the diesel agreement with Washington.

Zelensky said that Ukraine reserves the right to retaliate if Moscow refuses to observe the ceasefire, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Monday.

“This winter, if Russia does not agree to an energy truce, we will respond,” Zelensky said.

Noting that Russia had struck a gas production facility and a petrol station in Ukraine overnight, Zelensky said that Ukraine had refrained from attacking Russian oil refineries and stands ready to continue observing the truce if Russia agrees to do the same.

On Sunday, Trump said that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to an energy ceasefire, which Moscow has yet to confirm. The announcement came just two days after Trump unveiled a diesel supply deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, under which Russia would supply diesel fuel to the United States and global markets.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russian and U.S. energy authorities and companies were holding talks on diesel supplies.

The Russian government had issued an order partially lifting a ban on diesel exports following the diesel agreement, Novak told Russian media on Monday.

By the end of 2026, Russia could export 3 to 3.5 million tons of diesel per month to global markets, helping ease pressures from disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and declining global refining capacity, Novak said.

He also stressed that diesel exports would not affect Russia’s domestic market, saying the country’s refining capacity exceeded domestic demand and diesel supplies remained sufficient.

The ceasefire announcement and diesel deal came amid rising energy prices, a growing political concern for Trump ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Trump has attributed soaring diesel prices largely to Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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