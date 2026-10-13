Trending Now
Home Uncategorized NATO to adjust defense posture in Black Sea “as needed”: Mark Rutte
NATO to adjust defense posture in Black Sea “as needed”: Mark Rutte
Uncategorized

NATO to adjust defense posture in Black Sea “as needed”: Mark Rutte

October 13, 2026

BRUSSELS, Oct. 13– NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that NATO would adjust its deterrence and defence posture in the Black Sea region if the situation requires it.

In a post on social media platform X, Rutte said he had spoken by phone with Bulgarian Prime Minister Radev about recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea.

NATO would continue to work closely with its allies in the Black Sea region, he said, adding that the alliance had strengthened its deployments on the eastern flank and would continue to monitor the security situation and adjust its deterrence and defense posture “as needed.”

A series of drone attacks on merchant vessels has occurred in recent days in the Black Sea waters near Bulgaria. Bulgaria has sought support from NATO and the European Union to help investigate the attacks and strengthen surveillance of the relevant maritime and airspace. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Israel boosts forces along Gaza Strip border amid...

October 4, 2018

Bizarre political phenomena cast shadows over European democratic...

September 12, 2017

A man demolish girlfriend house after a break...

February 28, 2021

15 states, District of Columbia sue Trump administration...

September 7, 2017

U.S. accepts fact Syria’s Assad winning and staying:...

September 8, 2017

Growing together with a Chinese Company — Hisense...

August 16, 2026

Morocco says to help Somalia improve water management

January 29, 2020

Myanmar military declares ceasefire for COVID-19 fight

May 9, 2020

Uganda extends financial assistance to cyclone-hit Mozambique

March 27, 2019

China, Hungary experts share experience in fighting COVID-19

April 1, 2020
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.