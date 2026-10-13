NATO to adjust defense posture in Black Sea “as needed”: Mark Rutte

BRUSSELS, Oct. 13– NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that NATO would adjust its deterrence and defence posture in the Black Sea region if the situation requires it.

In a post on social media platform X, Rutte said he had spoken by phone with Bulgarian Prime Minister Radev about recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea.

NATO would continue to work closely with its allies in the Black Sea region, he said, adding that the alliance had strengthened its deployments on the eastern flank and would continue to monitor the security situation and adjust its deterrence and defense posture “as needed.”

A series of drone attacks on merchant vessels has occurred in recent days in the Black Sea waters near Bulgaria. Bulgaria has sought support from NATO and the European Union to help investigate the attacks and strengthen surveillance of the relevant maritime and airspace. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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