International

February 13, 2026

MOSCOW, Feb. 13 — A new round of trilateral talks among Russia, the United States and Ukraine will be held in Geneva on Feb. 17-18, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

According to TASS, Peskov said the Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The first round of trilateral security consultations among the three countries was held on Jan. 23-24 in Abu Dhabi, where the Russian delegation was led by the country’s military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov.

The second round of talks was held in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4-5. Following the meeting, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners of war. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

