UAE women’s cricket team registers 50-run victory over Uganda

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, April 26 — Uganda’s senior women’s cricket team recently won the Victoria Twenty20 Series on home soil, but the victory masked a flaw in their batting. They won three and drew one of the four round-robin matches at Lugogo Oval without scoring triple-digit figures, whether batting first or chasing targets.

This weakness was exposed when they suffered a 50-run defeat in the opening game of the Quadrangular Capricorn Twenty20 Series in Namibia on Tuesday, inflicted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the match, Uganda chased a target of 121 runs but failed to reach it, with no batter reaching double digits. The UAE team, on the other hand, finished strong on 120-6 thanks to a recovery third-wicket stand of 64 runs between Kavisha Kumari (30 off 37) and Theertha Satish (39 off 35).

Despite some work in the middle overs from Uganda’s bowlers Irene Alumo (2/28), Evelyn Anyipo (1/17), Janet Mbabazi (1/20) and captain Consy Aweko (1/22), the team could not defend the target.

Captain Aweko acknowledged her team’s poor batting performance and expressed her confidence that they could improve in this area. Uganda’s coaches and team analysts will review video material during a day off to identify areas for improvement.

The Quadrangular Capricorn T20 Series will continue with matches between UAE and Hong Kong on Wednesday, Hong Kong and Uganda on Thursday, and Namibia and UAE on Thursday. On Saturday, Uganda will face UAE, followed by a match against Namibia. – Namibia Daily News