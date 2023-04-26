Bank Windhoek and NIPDB Host Successful MSME Finance Symposium

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 26 — Bank Windhoek and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) collaborated to host the first-ever Micro-Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Finance Symposium on April 21, 2023, in Windhoek. The symposium, themed ‘Accessing Finance with Bank Windhoek,’ welcomed over 570 registered entrepreneurs, with 40 in attendance and the rest viewing the event online.

During the symposium, Bank Windhoek’s Head of SME, Financial and Data Analytics, Bianca Janse Van Vuuren, discussed loan applications and credit analysis criteria, encouraging entrepreneurs to have meaningful discussions with the bank regarding financing. Joachim Komeheke, the Bank’s Sustainable Finance and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Analyst, presented Bank Windhoek’s sustainability offering, which provides green financial solutions for all customers.

Additionally, the Bank’s Business Banking i-lounge team provided one-on-one engagement with entrepreneurs, and the feedback received highlighted the importance of serving the SME sector adequately. Bank Windhoek and NIPDB plan to continue engaging small and medium-sized enterprises on such knowledge-sharing platforms to contribute to Namibia’s economic growth. – Namibia Daily News