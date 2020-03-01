Manyama scores as Chiefs wins the Soweto Derby.

Lebogang Manyama scored the only goal of the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs as the title chasers walked away 0-1 winners. It was also Amakhosi’s only shot on target in the entire match.

Chiefs go seven points clear on the ABSA PSL standings while defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have a game in hand

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, who put in a man-of-the-match performance between the posts walk away with Nan of the Match Award.