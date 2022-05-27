Swakopmund runners celebrate colleague’s special day!

Trending Now
May 27, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 27 May 2022 – Swakop Striders hit the road on a misty Friday morning to celebrate one of their colleague’s special birthdays on an awesome coffee run.

“We celebrate a special birthday – Andre Ross is joining the masters! Congratulations Andre!,” shared the statement on their Facebook page.

Swakop Striders is an athletics club based in Swakopmund, that was born when a group of road runners got together in 1986.

Since then, it has been an active club in Namibia for over 30 years.

They have trained and competed in national, regional, and international competitions during this time.

The club is about 150 members strong and still growing.

They currently have an athletics track and field section in Walvis Bay. And several of their talented young athletes have already reached championship status at the senior level. – Namibia Daily News

 

