UAE sharply raises fuel prices for April

DUBAI, March 31 — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fuel Price Committee on Tuesday announced sharply higher fuel prices for April 2026, with petrol and diesel rising significantly from the previous month.

Starting April 1, Super 98 petrol will rise from 2.59 UAE dirhams (about 0.71 U.S. dollars) to 3.39 UAE dirhams (0.92 dollars) per liter, a 30.9 percent increase. Special 95 will increase from 2.48 UAE dirhams (0.68 dollars) to 3.28 UAE dirhams (0.89 dollars) per liter, up 32.3 percent, while E-Plus 91 will climb from 2.40 UAE dirhams (0.65 dollars) to 3.20 UAE dirhams (0.87 dollars) per liter, a 33.3 percent increase. Diesel will see a sharper increase, jumping from 2.72 UAE dirhams (0.74 dollars) to 4.69 UAE dirhams (1.28 dollars) per liter, up 72.4 percent.

The increase follows a modest increase in March, marking a faster uptick in fuel prices.

Analysts said the increase was mainly driven by higher global oil prices, with Brent Crude averaging above 92 dollars per barrel in the first three weeks of March, compared with about 69 dollars in the previous month.

The UAE has deregulated fuel prices since 2015, aligning domestic rates with international markets. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 130