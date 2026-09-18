Cambodia’s trade with ASEAN, EU up in first 8 months of 2026

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 18– Cambodia’s trade volume with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) reached 17.39 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months of 2026, marking a 16.8 percent year-on-year increase, according to a Ministry of Commerce report on Friday.

The data highlights a strong performance in regional trade, with the kingdom’s commerce with fellow ASEAN member states valued at 12.94 billion dollars from January to August — an 18 percent rise compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, trade with the EU grew by 13.4 percent, reaching 4.45 billion dollars.

During this period, Cambodia’s total global trade volume hit 52.12 billion dollars. The ASEAN market represented 24.8 percent of this total, while the EU market accounted for 8.5 percent.

Penn Sovicheat, a secretary of state and spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said that the primary goods exchanged included garments, textiles, footwear, travel goods, bicycles, car tires, construction materials, electronic devices, oil and gas, and key agricultural products such as milled rice and cashew nuts. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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