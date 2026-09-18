Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Cambodia’s trade with ASEAN, EU up in first 8 months of 2026
Cambodia’s trade with ASEAN, EU up in first 8 months of 2026
AsiacommerceCurrent AffairsECONOMICSInternational

Cambodia’s trade with ASEAN, EU up in first 8 months of 2026

September 18, 2026

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 18– Cambodia’s trade volume with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) reached 17.39 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months of 2026, marking a 16.8 percent year-on-year increase, according to a Ministry of Commerce report on Friday.

The data highlights a strong performance in regional trade, with the kingdom’s commerce with fellow ASEAN member states valued at 12.94 billion dollars from January to August — an 18 percent rise compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, trade with the EU grew by 13.4 percent, reaching 4.45 billion dollars.

During this period, Cambodia’s total global trade volume hit 52.12 billion dollars. The ASEAN market represented 24.8 percent of this total, while the EU market accounted for 8.5 percent.

Penn Sovicheat, a secretary of state and spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said that the primary goods exchanged included garments, textiles, footwear, travel goods, bicycles, car tires, construction materials, electronic devices, oil and gas, and key agricultural products such as milled rice and cashew nuts. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 32
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Volkswagen delivers 2.69 million cars in China in...

January 13, 2026

11 terrorists surrender to Malian army

June 30, 2025

UN agency says humanitarian conditions “dire” in Gaza...

February 20, 2026

China hopes Mexico to exercise caution on tariff...

September 12, 2025

South Africa’s inflation eases to 21-year low in...

January 21, 2026

South Africa raises concerns with Eswatini over U.S....

August 6, 2025

Venezuelan FM warns U.S. military buildup threatens regional...

September 23, 2025

Russian container ship sinks in Black Sea after...

August 1, 2026

UN chief urges all stakeholders to help WHO’s...

October 7, 2021

The Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”) held a Gala...

October 13, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.