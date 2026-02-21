Trending Now
Zambia records 2.7 pct reduction in gender-based violence cases in 2025
AfricaCrimeCurrent AffairsGenderInternationalsocial issues

Zambia records 2.7 pct reduction in gender-based violence cases in 2025

February 21, 2026

LUSAKA, Feb. 21– Zambia recorded a 2.7 percent decline in gender-based violence (GBV) cases in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to figures released Saturday by the Victim Support Unit of the Zambia Police Service.

The country recorded 41,026 cases in 2025, down from 42,178 cases reported in 2024. Of the total cases recorded in 2025, 26,349 were criminal in nature, while 14,677 were classified as non-criminal.

The data further show that women and girls accounted for the majority of victims, with 32,448 cases, representing 79 percent of the total. Men accounted for 8,578 cases, or 21 percent.

Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi in a statement called for strengthened collaboration among stakeholders to enhance prevention efforts, improve support services for survivors, and ensure timely access to justice.

“The police remain committed to protecting vulnerable persons and combating gender-based violence in all its forms across the country,” he said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

