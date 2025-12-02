Trending Now
First People’s BRICS Summit opens in Brazil to strengthen Global South cooperation

December 2, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 2 — The first People’s BRICS Summit opened here on Monday, aiming to expand the participation of member countries’ civil societies in global governance and strengthen cooperation across the Global South.

The meeting, as part of the BRICS Civil Council’s agenda, brings together BRICS social movements to discuss economic cooperation, multilateralism, global geopolitics, governance challenges and ways to reduce emerging economies’ dependence on the U.S. dollar.

Created in 2024 at the Kazan Summit in Russia, the BRICS Civil Council seeks to establish a permanent dialogue between civil society and bloc governments.

Organizers said the council marks “a milestone” in expanding the role of organized social groups, including grassroots movements, students, teachers and NGOs in BRICS discussions.

The summit is the last major BRICS event under Brazil’s presidency before India assumes leadership next year.

Dilma Rousseff, former Brazilian president and president of the New Development Bank, said in a video message that the summit gives BRICS populations “a permanent channel of dialogue” with the bloc’s decision-making bodies. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua )

