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Iran’s IRGC says it hit Israeli container ship in Persian Gulf
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Iran’s IRGC says it hit Israeli container ship in Persian Gulf

March 31, 2026

TEHRAN, March 31– Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday it struck an Israeli container ship in the Persian Gulf with ballistic missiles.

In a statement published by its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the ship, named “Express Halfong,” was targeted earlier in the day by its navy during the 88th wave of its drone and missile attacks against the U.S. bases and assets in West Asia and Israeli targets.

It added that during its attacks, a hideout of the U.S. troops on the coasts of the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. Fifth Fleet’s counter-drone system in Bahrain and two advanced American early-warning radars in Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait were struck by suicide drones.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, in a statement on its website, Iran’s army said its air defense systems shot down an invading MQ-9 Reaper drone over the central province of Isfahan early Tuesday, bringing the total number of U.S. and Israeli drones downed since the beginning of the conflict to 146. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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